Nikhil Kamath lives in a 7,000-square-foot flat in the famed Kingfisher Towers, near Kasturba Road in downtown Bangalore. Kamath's home address positions him among the city's most powerful businesspeople and wealthy inhabitants.
Zerodha Founder Nikhil Kamath House
Nikhil Kamath's house is an architectural masterpiece, including strong and neutral colour palettes, statement furniture, modern art, and timber accents. Every piece in the house is distinctive and stands out on its own. Each area has unique textures, hues, and standout features that enhance the place's overall appeal.
The property is around 7000 square feet in size and features contemporary decor, huge windows, a spacious living room, quality furniture, and a covered terrace. It offers skyline vistas and a lifestyle ideal for corporate executives and high-net-worth families.
What is the exact Nikhil Kamath House address in Bengaluru?
The Nikhil Kamath address is in Kingfisher Towers, on Kasturba Road, in downtown Bengaluru's Ashok Nagar and Sampangi Rama Nagar micromarkets. This is one of the most exclusive residential areas in the city.
The area features quality restaurants, retail, business hubs, and top-grade civic services. Kingfisher Towers is considered a landmark development with restricted yet high-value homes.
The location draws rich business families, multinational executives, and NRIs. Connectivity to MG Road, UB City, and Lavelle Road gives unparalleled convenience. This great address helps to promote the Zerodha Nikhil Kamath property as a high-value long-term asset.
Interior and design insights
Large living room with neutral decor. A wooden deck balcony with plants and lounge seats. Floor-to-ceiling windows provide natural light and city views.
Modern art, bold furniture, and selected décor. Well-planned bedrooms with adjoining bathrooms. Dedicated areas for relaxation and recreation. Amenity Highlights from Kingfisher Towers: Concierge and Security Services.
Zerodha Founder Nikhil Kamath House
Private parking. Fitness and recreation zones, landscaped outdoor areas, and Controlled access for residents. This layout and facility combination cater to families seeking a luxury home in Bengaluru that prioritises privacy and comfort.
What is Nikhil Kamath's Current Net Worth?
According to Forbes, Nikhil Kamath's net worth is expected to reach $2.5 billion in 2025. Nikhil and his brother, Nithin Kamath, co-founded the low-cost brokerage Zerodha in 2010, which is now one of the country's leading broking businesses.
The majority of this wealth comes from Zerodha, which owns shares in investment enterprises, real estate, alternative assets, and new-age businesses.
Breakdown of Wealth Sources
- Major stock stakes in Zerodha, True Beacon, and other investment management companies.
- Real estate assets, including his palatial home in Bengaluru.
- Equity in New Age and Alternative Startups
- Cash assets, bonds, collectables, and private investments.
Nikhil Kamath and his older brother, Nithin Kamath, cofounded the brokerage Zerodha in 2010. It went on to upset India's broking business.
Zerodha, based in Bangalore, has over 7 million active clients and is one of the country's largest broking firms.
Rainmatter, their venture capital fund and incubator, invests in fintech startups and financial inclusion initiatives.
Their investment management business, True Beacon, is geared at ultra-high net worth investors and works on a no-fee basis.
Zerodha was affected by the stock exchange regulator's tougher requirements for futures and options traders, who make up the majority of its customers.
Born to a banking father and a teacher mother, Kamath grew up in a humble family. He left school before finishing his tenth grade to pursue his own career.
After working at a contact centre, he discovered his abilities in stock trading. He has a black Audi A6 and a white Porsche Boxster S convertible.
