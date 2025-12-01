Image Credit : our own

Nikhil Kamath's house is an architectural masterpiece, including strong and neutral colour palettes, statement furniture, modern art, and timber accents. Every piece in the house is distinctive and stands out on its own. Each area has unique textures, hues, and standout features that enhance the place's overall appeal.



The property is around 7000 square feet in size and features contemporary decor, huge windows, a spacious living room, quality furniture, and a covered terrace. It offers skyline vistas and a lifestyle ideal for corporate executives and high-net-worth families.