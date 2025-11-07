Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla has also expressed interest. Valued at over $1 billion, RCB's worth is expected to rise after its recent title win. A buyer with regional ties is considered advantageous for maintaining fan and local relationships.

New Delhi: With Diageo initiating the sale of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the reigning IPL champions and a premium franchise, several prospective buyers have emerged in discussions. Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath and Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG) chairman Ranjan Pai, both Bangalore-based billionaires with Karnataka roots, have reportedly shown interest to buy the club. Their financial resources position them well to compete for a franchise valued above $1 billion. Industry observers note that any purchasing group would benefit from having a Karnataka representative to maintain rapport with RCB's dedicated supporters and cultivate relationships with regional authorities.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Following Diageo's announcement on Wednesday about beginning the IPL sale process, public attention was initially drawn when Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla posted on social media October 1st, commenting that RCB, featuring star player Virat Kohli, represented an attractive opportunity at appropriate pricing. The Poonawalla family's holdings exceed $20 billion according to Forbes estimates.

RCB's Value Estimated to Rise

Potential bidding group might include Kamath, Pai, and potentially Poonawalla. Neither Pai nor representatives for Kamath have responded to the reports. Forbes estimates place Pai's wealth at $2.8 billion and Kamath's at $2.5 billion. The IPL's soaring valuation has attracted substantial investment interest as the league has become one of global sports' most lucrative properties. Forbes assessed RCB's worth at slightly over $1 billion in 2022. Their maiden IPL title is expected to increase the club's value. Investment firm Houlihan Lokey's detailed IPL analysis calculated the league's business value at $18.5 billion with brand value of $3.9 billion for 2025.

As Royal Challengers Bengaluru is expected to find a new owner by the end of March next year, there have been speculations that the franchise might undergo rebranding, including a new name, logo, and team identity in the IPL 2026. The change of ownership will likely take a few days after the next season of the IPL begins, fuelling speculation about a new possible name and identity in the IPL 2026.

Royal Challenge is a whisky brand owned by United Spirits Ltd (USL). Its previous owner was Vijay Mallya, who owned the franchise before it was acquired and integrated into Diageo’s Indian operations. It has been speculated that the potential new owner of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru will unlikely to retain the existing brand name and may opt for a complete overhaul, including a new team name, logo, and overall identity in the IPL 2026.