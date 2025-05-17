IndiGo offers flights cheaper than trains: Summer sale 2025 begins
If you're planning a trip from Delhi or Mumbai to Varanasi or nearby areas, you no longer need to spend 10-12 hours on a train. IndiGo offers flight tickets at train-like prices, allowing you to reach your destination in just 2 hours.
| Published : May 17 2025, 01:48 PM
2 Min read
Image Credit : Gemini
IndiGo Summer Sale Offer
IndiGo has launched its ‘Plan Ahead Sale’ offer for summer travelers. This special sale started on May 14th and bookings are open until 11:59 PM on May 18th. Under this offer, domestic flights start at just ₹1,199 and international flights at ₹4,599.
Image Credit : Gemini
Travel Dates for Flight Bookings
The travel dates for this offer are from June 1st to September 15th, 2025. This covers the school holidays and Raksha Bandhan, which are considered ideal times for travel. You can complete a journey from Delhi/Mumbai to Varanasi or other cities in just 1.5-2 hours, roughly the cost of a third AC train ticket, but without the 12-15 hour journey.
Image Credit : freepik
Additional Benefits with IndiGo Offer
This offer not only provides affordable flight tickets but also includes several free perks. You can choose your seat without any extra charge, get a 10% discount on pre-ordered meals, and save up to 50% on selected 6E add-ons.
Image Credit : freepik
Where to Book Cheap Flights
Book through IndiGo's website (goindigo.in), the IndiGo mobile app (Android & iOS), IndiGo 6ESkai, IndiGo WhatsApp (+917065145858), or selected travel partner websites and trusted travel apps.
Image Credit : freepik
Don't Miss Out on This Offer
During summer vacations, trains often have long waiting lists, and the heat combined with long travel times can be troublesome. Take a break from work, plan a family trip with your kids, and book early for a hassle-free journey.
