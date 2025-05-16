Don't forget THESE 5 free flight perks you can take home
Many items are restricted on flights, but did you know there are several things you can take home without any hassle? Find out what these items are.
| Published : May 16 2025, 07:16 PM
1 Min read
1. Airline Headphones
Airline headphones are usually cheap and basic, but airlines don't reuse them, so you can keep them.
2. Blanket and Pillow (If Wrapped)
If the blanket and pillow are properly packaged (especially on international flights), they're yours. Many people add them to their travel kits.
4. Snacks and Chocolates
You can take home any leftover biscuits, dry fruits, or chocolates you receive on the flight. It's your paid ticket; no one will stop you.
5. Magazines and Menu Cards
International airlines have designer magazines and menu cards. They don't have your name on them, but they're enough to show off at home. You can take these home too.
Keep these things in mind
Be sure to take clean and unused items from the flight. If the blankets and cushions are open, it is best to leave them there. The flight crew always notices everything, but they don't say anything about the things that are worth taking.
3. Sleep Mask, Socks, and Toothbrush Kit
You can easily slip these small items into your bag. They are for one-time use and the airlines do not take them back.
