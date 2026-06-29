Cash Holdings: Why Are Indians Suddenly Stashing Rs100, ₹200 Notes At Home?
Reports suggest a new trend is picking up: Indians are keeping more ₹100 and ₹200 notes at home. So, what's really behind this sudden rush for smaller cash notes?
Indian Rupee Notes
Indians Stacking Up Cash
According to reports, ongoing tensions in West Asia and global economic uncertainty are making people cautious. They prefer keeping some cash handy as a precaution. Even though digital payments are widely used, the feeling is that having cash is convenient for emergencies. This thinking is the main reason for this shift.
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Digital Transactions
₹100 Note and ₹200 Note
Reserve Bank of India
According to experts, it's useful to keep a certain amount of cash at home for daily expenses and emergencies. But they advise against storing large sums of money at home. Keeping your money in bank accounts and secure digital investments is considered the best practice.
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