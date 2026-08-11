AI startup Manus will resume independent operations, asking some users to back up data before August 23, 2026. This is due to regulatory issues linked to a failed acquisition by Meta. Data restoration will begin on August 25, 2026.

AI startup Manus has announced that it will soon resume operations as an independent company, with the firm asking some users to back up their data ahead of a transition process linked to regulatory requirements in certain jurisdictions.

User Guidance on Data Transition

In a post on social media platform X, Manus said affected users must complete data backups before 7:59 a.m. on August 23, 2026 (Singapore Time), while restoration of data will begin from 8:00 a.m. on August 25, 2026 (SGT) to ensure uninterrupted access. The company said users who are impacted by the transition will receive notifications through email and the Manus app. Users who registered through Apple ID or Facebook accounts have been advised to check their in-app notifications.

Manus said users can back up their data multiple times during the backup window and can create additional data after a backup, provided they run the backup process again.

Starting August 25, affected users will be able to access a restoration portal to restore their data and continue using the service from where they left off.

The company said affected users will not be charged during the transition period and will receive welcome-back bonuses. Users whose accounts are not affected do not need to take any action and can continue using Manus normally. Manus apologised for the inconvenience caused to affected users and said its customer service team would remain available around the clock to assist with queries.

Return to Independence and Future Plans

The transition comes as Manus prepares to operate independently following the unwinding of a previous deal involving social media giant Meta. The AI startup said it is working on a new set of features aimed at advancing the capabilities of general AI agents. "We're preparing a series of new features that will push the boundaries of what's possible for general AI agents once again," Manus said, adding that it was looking forward to the next phase of its development.

The move comes after uncertainty around Meta's acquisition of Manus, which had been positioned as a major deal in the artificial intelligence sector. However, the transaction faced regulatory obstacles, with Chinese authorities blocking the agreement, leading to the company preparing to return to independent operations.

The company thanked users for their support during the transition and said the future holds further developments for the platform. (ANI)