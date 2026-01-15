The United States will suspend immigrant visa processing for 75 countries, including Pakistan and Bangladesh, from January 21, 2026. While India is excluded from this ban, the policy is expected to have significant indirect consequences.
The United States’ decision to suspend immigrant visa processing for 75 countries has sparked concern across South Asia and beyond — even as India remains outside the affected list. While Indian nationals are not directly impacted by the freeze, the move is expected to have significant indirect consequences for Indian families, businesses and regional migration patterns.
According to US officials, the suspension — effective from January 21, 2026 — applies only to immigrant visas, including green card pathways, and does not affect tourist, business, student or work visas. Countries named in the pause include Pakistan, Bangladesh, Iran, Afghanistan, Somalia, Russia and several African and Middle Eastern nations. India’s exclusion has come as a relief to thousands of Indian applicants awaiting permanent residency in the US.
Full List Of Countries US Halted Visa Processing For
1. Afghanistan
2. Albania
3. Algeria
4. Antigua and Barbuda
5. Armenia
6. Azerbaijan
7. Bahamas
8. Bangladesh
9. Barbados
10. Belarus
11. Belize
12. Bhutan
13. Bosnia and Herzegovina
14. Brazil
15. Myanmar
16. Cambodia
17. Cameroon
18. Cape Verde
19. Colombia
20. Côte d'Ivoire
21. Cuba
22. Democratic Republic of the Congo
23. Dominica
24. Egypt
25. Eritrea
26. Ethiopia
27. Fiji
28. The Gambia
29. Georgia
30. Ghana
31. Grenada
32. Guatemala
33. Guinea
34. Haiti
35. Iran
36. Iraq
37. Jamaica
38. Jordan
39. Kazakhstan
40. Kosovo
41. Kuwait
42. Kyrgyzstan
43. Laos
44. Lebanon
45. Liberia
46. Libya
47. North Macedonia
48. Moldova
49. Mongolia
50. Montenegro
51. Morocco
52. Nepal
53. Nicaragua
54. Nigeria
55. Pakistan
56. Republic of the Congo
57. Russia
58. Rwanda
59. St Kitts and Nevis
60. St Lucia
61. St Vincent and the Grenadines
62. Senegal
63. Sierra Leone
64. Somalia
65. South Sudan
66. Sudan
67. Syria
68. Tanzania
69. Thailand
70. Togo
71. Tunisia
72. Uganda
73. Uruguay
74. Uzbekistan
75. Yemen
However, immigration experts say the policy could still affect Indians in multiple ways. Mixed-nationality families, where one spouse or parent is from an affected country, may face delays or separations. Indian companies operating in the US could also encounter disruptions if employees’ dependents from suspended nations are unable to secure immigrant visas.
The move may also increase pressure on US immigration backlogs for Indian nationals, who already face some of the world’s longest green card waiting periods. With applicants from 75 countries temporarily blocked, analysts warn that visa processing resources could be reshuffled unpredictably, adding uncertainty to already delayed employment-based and family-based categories heavily used by Indians.
From a geopolitical perspective, the exclusion of India reflects Washington’s strategic positioning of New Delhi as a key partner, particularly amid growing regional instability involving Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan. Observers note that the decision reinforces India’s relatively favoured status in US immigration policy compared to neighbouring countries.
At the same time, human rights groups and diaspora organisations have raised concerns that the suspension could fuel irregular migration routes, indirectly impacting Indian communities abroad. Advocacy groups have urged the US administration to clarify timelines and criteria for lifting the freeze.
While Indians can continue to apply for immigrant visas, experts advise applicants to monitor policy updates closely, as the Trump administration has signalled that immigration rules remain under active review.
In short, while India has avoided the immediate impact, the ripple effects of the US visa freeze are likely to be felt across Indian diaspora networks and regional migration dynamics in the months ahead.