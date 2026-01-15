The United States will suspend immigrant visa processing for 75 countries, including Pakistan and Bangladesh, from January 21, 2026. While India is excluded from this ban, the policy is expected to have significant indirect consequences.

The United States’ decision to suspend immigrant visa processing for 75 countries has sparked concern across South Asia and beyond — even as India remains outside the affected list. While Indian nationals are not directly impacted by the freeze, the move is expected to have significant indirect consequences for Indian families, businesses and regional migration patterns.

According to US officials, the suspension — effective from January 21, 2026 — applies only to immigrant visas, including green card pathways, and does not affect tourist, business, student or work visas. Countries named in the pause include Pakistan, Bangladesh, Iran, Afghanistan, Somalia, Russia and several African and Middle Eastern nations. India’s exclusion has come as a relief to thousands of Indian applicants awaiting permanent residency in the US.

Full List Of Countries US Halted Visa Processing For

1. Afghanistan

2. Albania

3. Algeria

4. Antigua and Barbuda

5. Armenia

6. Azerbaijan

7. Bahamas

8. Bangladesh

9. Barbados

10. Belarus

11. Belize

12. Bhutan

13. Bosnia and Herzegovina

14. Brazil

15. Myanmar

16. Cambodia

17. Cameroon

18. Cape Verde

19. Colombia

20. Côte d'Ivoire

21. Cuba

22. Democratic Republic of the Congo

23. Dominica

24. Egypt

25. Eritrea

26. Ethiopia

27. Fiji

28. The Gambia

29. Georgia

30. Ghana

31. Grenada

32. Guatemala

33. Guinea

34. Haiti

35. Iran

36. Iraq

37. Jamaica

38. Jordan

39. Kazakhstan

40. Kosovo

41. Kuwait

42. Kyrgyzstan

43. Laos

44. Lebanon

45. Liberia

46. Libya

47. North Macedonia

48. Moldova

49. Mongolia

50. Montenegro

51. Morocco

52. Nepal

53. Nicaragua

54. Nigeria

55. Pakistan

56. Republic of the Congo

57. Russia

58. Rwanda

59. St Kitts and Nevis

60. St Lucia

61. St Vincent and the Grenadines

62. Senegal

63. Sierra Leone

64. Somalia

65. South Sudan

66. Sudan

67. Syria

68. Tanzania

69. Thailand

70. Togo

71. Tunisia

72. Uganda

73. Uruguay

74. Uzbekistan

75. Yemen

However, immigration experts say the policy could still affect Indians in multiple ways. Mixed-nationality families, where one spouse or parent is from an affected country, may face delays or separations. Indian companies operating in the US could also encounter disruptions if employees’ dependents from suspended nations are unable to secure immigrant visas.

The move may also increase pressure on US immigration backlogs for Indian nationals, who already face some of the world’s longest green card waiting periods. With applicants from 75 countries temporarily blocked, analysts warn that visa processing resources could be reshuffled unpredictably, adding uncertainty to already delayed employment-based and family-based categories heavily used by Indians.

From a geopolitical perspective, the exclusion of India reflects Washington’s strategic positioning of New Delhi as a key partner, particularly amid growing regional instability involving Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan. Observers note that the decision reinforces India’s relatively favoured status in US immigration policy compared to neighbouring countries.

At the same time, human rights groups and diaspora organisations have raised concerns that the suspension could fuel irregular migration routes, indirectly impacting Indian communities abroad. Advocacy groups have urged the US administration to clarify timelines and criteria for lifting the freeze.

While Indians can continue to apply for immigrant visas, experts advise applicants to monitor policy updates closely, as the Trump administration has signalled that immigration rules remain under active review.

In short, while India has avoided the immediate impact, the ripple effects of the US visa freeze are likely to be felt across Indian diaspora networks and regional migration dynamics in the months ahead.