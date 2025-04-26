India-Pakistan tensions drag markets down: Sensex falls 589 pts, Nifty sheds 207
Tensions between India and Pakistan impacted the stock market on April 25th. The Sensex fell 589 points, while the Nifty dropped 207 points. Will the market decline further if tensions escalate following the Pahalgam attack?
| Published : Apr 26 2025, 10:15 AM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
18
Image Credit : freepik
Pahalgam Attack Impacts Stock Market
Tensions rise after the Pahalgam attack, impacting the stock market on April 25th. Sensex and Nifty saw declines.
28
Image Credit : freepik
Smallcap-Midcap Indices Fall 2.5%
Sensex fell by 1200 points during trading on April 25th. BSE's smallcap and midcap indices closed down about 2.5%.
38
Image Credit : freepik
9 Lakh Crore Rupees Lost in One Day
Market decline wipes out 9 lakh crore rupees from BSE-listed companies, impacting investors.
48
Image Credit : freepik@kroshka__nastya
Investors Cautious Amidst Tension
Investors remained cautious on Friday amid India-Pakistan tensions, adopting a wait-and-see approach.
58
Image Credit : freepik@pvproductions
Escalating Tension May Worsen Sentiment
Experts say the market reaction hasn't been overly panicked yet, but escalating tensions could worsen sentiment.
68
Image Credit : Freepik@FrolopiatonPalm
Low Expectation of Major Market Shock
Market experts believe a major military action from India is unlikely, minimizing chances of a significant market shock.
78
Image Credit : freepik
India Appears Tougher on Pakistan
Some experts suggest PM Modi's return from Saudi Arabia and strong statements indicate India's preparedness for stronger action.
88
Image Credit : freepik
Potential for Significant Market Decline
Experts believe a significant and prolonged market decline is possible if tensions escalate further. A wait-and-see approach is recommended.
Top Stories