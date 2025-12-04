- Home
India's Green Economy Could Attract $4 Trillion, Create 48 Million Jobs by 2047: CEEW Study
A new CEEW study suggests India's expanding green economy could unlock $4.1 trillion in investments and create 48 million jobs by 2047. The growth is expected to be driven by the energy transition.
Green Economy
India's push toward a greener, cleaner future is shaping up to be not just an environmental mission but a massive economic opportunity. A new study by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) suggests that India could unlock $4.1 trillion in investments and create 48 million jobs by 2047 through its expanding green economy.
A Trillion-Dollar Market Waiting to Grow
The study estimates that by 2047, India could build a $1.1 trillion annual green market, powered by 36 emerging green value chains.
These range from renewable energy to recycling, from bio-based materials to nature restoration, forming what the report calls a "defining opportunity" in India's journey toward Viksit Bharat.
A New Council to Guide India's Green Leap
To steer this transition, CEEW has launched the Green Economy Council (GEC), chaired by former G20 Sherpa and ex–NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant. The council brings together notable experts such as:
- Prof Ashok Jhunjhunwala (IIT Madras)
- Srivardhini K Jha (NSRCEL, IIM Bangalore)
- Arunabha Ghosh (CEO, CEEW)
Their mission: help India recognize and seize fast-growing green economic opportunities.
Energy Transition: The Big Job Engine
CEEW's analysis reveals that India's energy transition, shifting to clean, efficient, and electric systems, could be the largest contributor to new jobs.
What the sector could generate:
- 16.6 million jobs
- $3.8 trillion in investments
Electric mobility alone may account for over half of these jobs, driven by EV manufacturing, battery production, charging infrastructure, and clean transport initiatives.
Bio-Economy & Nature-Based Jobs in Rural India
India's rural and peri-urban regions stand to gain the most from nature-linked and bio-based industries.
The study estimates:
- 23 million jobs
- $415 billion market potential
Top job creators include:
- Chemical-free agriculture
- Bio-input industries
- Agroforestry
- Sustainable forest and wetland management
These sectors also support climate resilience while boosting rural incomes.
Circular Economy: Recycling India's Way to Growth
India's circular economy, repairing, refurbishing, recycling, and recovering materials, could create:
- 8.4 million jobs
- $132 billion in annual output
The report highlights strong opportunities for MSMEs and community-led enterprises already active in waste management and recycling.
A Greener Economy, A Stronger India
Abhishek Jain, Director at CEEW, said India's green push isn't just about protecting nature, it's about shaping the country's economic future.
"Pursuing a green economy will not just create jobs and economic prosperity. It will also help us secure the fuels and resources of the future, making us Atmanirbhar," he said.
