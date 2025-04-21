ICICI Lombard to Sun Pharma: 10 stocks for steady long-term gains
The stock market is showing signs of strength again, delighting investors. Analysts have selected 10 amazing stocks for long-term investment that could turn into ATM machines, generating substantial profits.
| Published : Apr 21 2025, 09:04 AM
3 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
116
Image Credit : ChatGPT
Stocks for long-term returns
Analysts have chosen 10 amazing stocks for long-term returns that could become return machines. These stocks have the potential to generate substantial profits. Check out the list.
216
Image Credit : freepik
Power stocks
With the stock market closed for 3 days, start the next week with these 6 power stocks. Each stock has the potential for Rs 3500 profit; the income stream will continue in these power stocks!
316
Image Credit : ChatGPT
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal recommends buying shares of defense stock Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. The company has an order book of ₹1.8 lakh crore until March 2025.
416
Image Credit : freepik
Potential contract
A new potential contract worth ₹6 lakh crore is also in the pipeline, which could be completed in the coming years.
516
Image Credit : AI/ChatGPT
Revenue and growth
This will increase the company's revenue and growth, and will also have an impact on the share.
616
Image Credit : our own
Target price
The brokerage firm has set a target price of ₹5,100 for this share. Currently, the price of this stock is ₹4,220.
716
Image Credit : freepik
ABB India
Motilal Oswal has given a buy rating on the shares of ABB India, a company that provides electrical equipment and automation solutions.
816
Image Credit : our own
Strong balance sheet
The brokerage says that the company's strong balance sheet and growing order provide a great opportunity for long-term investment. Its target price has been given as ₹6,700. Currently, the stock is priced at ₹5,565.
916
Image Credit : AI
ICICI Lombard General Insurance
Motilal Oswal has advised to keep the shares of insurance sector company ICICI Lombard General Insurance in the portfolio. Its target price has been given as ₹2,200. Currently, the stock is priced at ₹1,789.80.
1016
Image Credit : freepik
Prestige Estate
Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has also recommended buying shares of Prestige Estate.
1116
Image Credit : freepik@pvproductions
Returns of up to 42%
Its target price has been given as ₹1,725. Currently, this stock is priced at ₹1,215. From here, the stock can give returns of up to 42%.
1216
Image Credit : freepik
Ajanta Pharma
Global brokerage firm Jefferies has recommended betting on the shares of Ajanta Pharma. Its target price has been given as ₹2,850.
1316
Image Credit : freepik
Branded generic drugs
Currently, the stock is priced at ₹2,691.50. The brokerage's report states that 70% of the company's revenue comes from branded generic drugs. Competition is low and profits are good in this sector. The company is quite strong in this case. As a result, the stock may benefit.
1416
Image Credit : freepik
Mahindra & Mahindra
Brokerage firm PL Capital Group has given a buy rating on the shares of Mahindra & Mahindra. Its target price has been given as ₹3,218. Currently, the stock is priced at ₹2,675.30. In this way, one can get returns of up to 20% from the share.
1516
Image Credit : freepik
Sun Pharma
Brokerage firm MK Global Financial Services, in their report dated April 10, recommended keeping Sun Pharma's stock in the portfolio. Its target price has been given as ₹2,400, which is about 37% higher than the current price of ₹1,757.
1616
Image Credit : freepik@vwalakte
MK Global Financial Services
MK Global Financial Services recommends holding Delivery stock in the portfolio. In a report published on April 6, 2025, the brokerage set their target price at ₹400, which is approximately 42% higher than the current price of ₹281.
Top Stories