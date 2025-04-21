Gold and silver prices today, April 21: Rates ease amid wedding season
Gold And Silver Price: Gold prices, which had been rising during the wedding season, have seen a decline today. People are purchasing gold with their savings. Prices for 22 and 24 carat gold, as well as silver, have decreased.
| Published : Apr 21 2025, 08:46 AM
1 Min read
Wedding season
Gold is becoming increasingly unaffordable for the middle class. Despite rising prices during the ongoing wedding season, people are using their savings to buy gold.
Gold prices
Gold should be purchased when prices are declining or stable. Let's see today's 22 and 24 carat gold prices.
22 Carat Gold Price
Today's 22 Carat Gold Price in India: 1 gram: Rs 8,944 8 grams: Rs 71,552 10 grams: Rs 89,440 100 grams: Rs 8,94,400
24 Carat Gold Price
Today's 24 Carat Gold Price in India: 1 gram: Rs 9,757 8 grams: Rs 78,056 10 grams: Rs 97,570 100 grams: Rs 9,75,700
Gold Prices in Other Cities
Gold Prices in Major Indian Cities (10 grams, 22 carat): Chennai: Rs 89,440, Bengaluru: Rs 89,440, Delhi: Rs 89,590, Kolkata: Rs 89,440, Hyderabad: Rs 89,440, Kerala: Rs 89,440, Pune: Rs 89,440, Vadodara: Rs 89,440
Silver Price
Today's Silver Price in India: Silver prices have also decreased today. Silver rates in India depend on international fluctuations and the rupee's performance against the dollar. 10 grams: ₹999, 100 grams: ₹9,990, 1000 grams: ₹99,990
