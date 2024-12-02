How to turn your Rs 1,000 into Rs 1 crore with 12x30x12 SIP strategy?

Mutual fund investments have become a highly sought-after choice among investors. In this climate, many are showing interest in SIP investments. Learn how to quickly earn one crore rupees.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 4:45 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 2, 2024, 4:45 PM IST

SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) is an excellent choice for investing in mutual funds. While linked to the market, it involves less risk than direct stock investments. You can start a SIP investment with just 500 rupees. Moreover, long-term investments offer significant profits.

article_image2

SIPs help individuals build a large portfolio. This plan also offers the opportunity to become a crorepati. By starting a SIP plan with Rs.1,000, you can accumulate one crore rupees.

article_image3

The 12X30X12 formula helps you become a crorepati by investing in SIP. It is essential to clearly understand this rule before applying it to your investments.

article_image4

In this SIP formula, the investment amount should be increased by 12% annually. That is, if you start a SIP with Rs. 1,000, you should increase the investment amount by 12% each year. Thus, after investing for 30 years, you will get a 12% return. This 12x30x12 formula means that if you invest for 30 years with a 12% top-up, you can earn a 12% return.

article_image5

If you start investing Rs. 1,000 following this rule, you need to continuously deposit Rs.1,000 per month for one year. Next, you should increase the investment by 12% in the coming year. That is, in the 2nd year, you should add an additional 120 rupees and continue the investment at Rs.1,120. Similarly, in the 3rd year, you should increase the investment by another 12%. Accordingly, increase by 134 rupees and continue to deposit Rs.1,254.

article_image6

If you follow this strategy for 30 years, your total investment will be Rs.28,95,992. Assuming an average annual return of 12 percent, the capital gain you will receive after 30 years will be Rs.83,45,611. Adding both, your corpus will increase to approximately Rs.1,12,41,603 at the end of 30 years.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Donald Tump 100 percent tariff threat on BRICS: Ex-RBI Governor Subbarao questions if US laws permit such sanctions snt

Tump's 100% tariff threat on BRICS: Ex-RBI Governor Subbarao questions if US laws permit such sanctions

BBMP records highest ever property tax collection in Bengaluru with Rs 4,284 crore under OTS scheme vkp

BBMP records highest ever property tax collection in Bengaluru with Rs 4,284 crore under OTS scheme

Kerala Gold Rate November 28 2024: Price of 8 gram gold DROPS; check details dmn

Kerala Gold Rate November 28 2024: Price of 8 gram gold DROPS; check details

No bribery charges against Gautam Adani, nephew in US indictment clarifies Adani Group gcw

No bribery charges against Gautam Adani, nephew in US indictment: Adani Group

Land in Dharwad to be allotted for vehicle manufacturing unit says Karnataka Minister MB Patil vkp

'Land in Dharwad to be allotted for vehicle manufacturing unit': Karnataka Minister MB Patil

Recent Stories

Big news for citizens! Modi government announces Rs 2000 monthly scheme AJR

Big news for citizens! Modi government announces Rs 2000 monthly scheme

India boosts security for Bangladesh diplomatic missions after Agartala protest over attacks on Hindus (WATCH) snt

India boosts security at Bangladesh diplomatic missions after Agartala protests over attacks on Hindus (WATCH)

Indian Railways introduces UV robotic cleaning for blankets; READ details dmn

Indian Railways introduces UV robotic cleaning for blankets; READ details

8 essential tips to prevent dry skin during Winter vkp

8 essential tips to prevent dry skin during Winter

Christmas special: IRCTC tour packages-huge discounts for Kashmir and Kerala RBA

Christmas special: IRCTC tour packages-huge discounts for Kashmir and Kerala

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon