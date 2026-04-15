Here are some common credit card mistakes to avoid:

1. Don't fall for the rewards catalogue: The bank's catalogue often has things you don't really need. It's better to choose a voucher or cash instead of a random watch or mixer.

2. Watch out for redemption fees: Some banks charge a fee like Rs 99 plus GST to redeem rewards. So, only cash in your points when you have a large amount, so the fee doesn't feel too heavy.

Disclaimer: The process and policies for redeeming credit card reward points can be different for various banks like SBI, HDFC, ICICI, etc. Some banks might also levy extra charges on redemption. Please read your bank's Terms & Conditions carefully before you redeem any points.