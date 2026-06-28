Loan Management: Easy Formula That Makes EMIs Work on Rs 30K Salary!
Yes, you can manage home and car loan EMIs on a ₹30,000 salary by keeping total EMIs within 40–50% of your income. Follow the FOIR rule, maintain a good credit score, make a solid down payment, and keep an emergency fund to avoid financial stress.
How to pay home and car loan EMIs on a ₹30,000 salary?
When do banks give loans?
First, you need to understand one thing. When banks give loans, they make sure your EMI doesn't cross 40-50 percent of your monthly salary. In banking terms, they call this FOIR (Fixed Obligation to Income Ratio). So, if your salary is ₹30,000, your maximum EMI limit is around ₹15,000. Banks always ensure your total EMIs stay within this amount.
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Now, let's understand the home loan calculation
How much will be left after paying home and car loans?
Your salary is ₹30,000. If your EMI is ₹13,000, you will have about ₹17,000 left every month. From this ₹17,000, you have to pay for your household expenses, electricity and water bills, and medical costs. You will also have to spend on petrol or CNG for the car. This leaves you with no money for savings or investments. Keep these points in mind before taking a loan: - Your total EMI should not exceed 40% of your income. - Always keep an emergency fund. - Maintain a good credit score. - If you make a higher down payment, your EMI will be lower.
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So, is it right to take a loan on a thirty thousand salary?
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