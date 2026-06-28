Your salary is ₹30,000. If your EMI is ₹13,000, you will have about ₹17,000 left every month. From this ₹17,000, you have to pay for your household expenses, electricity and water bills, and medical costs. You will also have to spend on petrol or CNG for the car. This leaves you with no money for savings or investments. Keep these points in mind before taking a loan: - Your total EMI should not exceed 40% of your income. - Always keep an emergency fund. - Maintain a good credit score. - If you make a higher down payment, your EMI will be lower.

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