How to easily check gold quality at home: Hallmark and HUID explained
When buying gold jewelry, check for the hallmark. Verify the BIS logo, karat, purity, and 6-digit HUID. Use the BIS Care App to confirm the jewelry's quality with the HUID.
| Published : Jun 01 2025, 11:34 AM
1 Min read
Image Credit : our own
Gold prices
Gold's value remains even with minor imperfections. With rising gold prices, checking quality before buying is crucial. For middle-class families, gold is an investment, so buying quality ensures good returns. Hallmark rules address fake jewelry concerns.
Image Credit : our own
Hallmark gold
When buying 18, 22, or 20 karat gold, check for the "Hallmark". Look for the BIS logo, karat, fineness, and 6-digit HUID. Each hallmarked piece has a unique HUID. Note: Selling hallmarked gold without a 6-digit HUID is prohibited after March 31, 2023.
Image Credit : Pixabay
Gold quality
Check gold quality easily with your phone. Download the BIS Care App, zoom in on the jewelry, and scan the HUID. Enter the HUID in the app to see jeweler details, registration number, purity, item type, and hallmarking center. The 6-digit HUID guarantees purity and ensures a fair market price in the future.
Image Credit : our own
Hallmarked jewelry
If you find discrepancies in quality, complain and take action. If hallmarked jewelry has lower purity, you can get a refund. Ensure you get genuine gold when buying jewelry. Checking quality is always a good idea!
