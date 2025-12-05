AI4India, with partners like Intel, will host a pre-summit event for the AI Impact Summit 2026 on Jan 23, 2026. It has invited proposals from AI startups by Dec 24, 2025, with select projects eligible for funding of up to Rs 2 crore.

AI4India to Host Pre-Summit Event with Funding Opportunities

AI4India, in partnership with Intel, IHFC and BharatGen, will host an official Pre-Summit Event for the AI Impact Summit 2026 on January 23, 2026, at R&I Park, IIT Delhi. Dedicated to advancing AI developments, AI4India has invited AI startups and research teams to submit proposals across sectors, including education, healthcare, governance, agriculture, industry, defence, entertainment and foundational research. In a LinkedIn post, the organisation added that shortlisted teams will showcase their innovations at the event, with select projects also eligible for incubation and funding of up to Rs 2 crore by IHFC for domains relevant to its mandate. The last date to apply is December 24, 2025.

AI4India is a public-interest initiative working to build India's AI ecosystem through open innovation, ethical research, and collaborative capacity building. Its DataDaan campaign and national engagements aim to make AI work for every Indian.

AI's Transformative Role Across Indian Society

India stands at the cusp of a new era powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), where technology is transforming lives and shaping the nation's progress. AI is no longer limited to research labs or big corporations. It is reaching citizens at every level. From improving healthcare access in remote areas to helping farmers make informed crop decisions, AI is making daily life simpler, smarter, and more connected. It is revolutionising classrooms through personalised learning, making cities cleaner and safer, and enhancing public services through faster, data-driven governance.

Government Initiatives and Economic Projections

Initiatives such as the IndiaAI Mission and the Centres of Excellence for AI are at the heart of this transformation. They are expanding access to computing power, supporting research, and helping startups and institutions create solutions that directly benefit people. India's approach focuses on making AI open, affordable, and accessible, ensuring that innovation uplifts society as a whole.

India's growing AI and technology landscape is being bolstered by a Rs 10,300+ crore allocation over five years for the IndiaAI Mission, which includes the deployment of 38,000 GPUs to strengthen national AI infrastructure. The country's tech and AI ecosystem now employs over 6 million people, reflecting its rapid expansion and global competitiveness, according to the official data. With the tech sector projected to surpass USD 280 billion in revenue this year, India is positioning itself as a major innovation hub. The official estimates suggest that AI alone could add nearly USD 1.7 trillion to the Indian economy by 2035, underscoring its transformative potential. (ANI)