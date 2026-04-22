Your emergency fund should be in a place where you can access it immediately when needed. For this, you can open a separate savings account or use liquid funds (a type of Mutual Fund) and FDs (Fixed Deposits). Just make sure this money also earns you a little bit of interest and is kept away from your regular spending account, so you don't spend it by mistake.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is for awareness and educational purposes only. This is not professional financial advice. The figures and methods mentioned are based on general situations and may vary for individuals. Please consult your financial advisor before making any major investment or savings decisions.

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