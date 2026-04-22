Worried About Job Loss Amid Layoffs? Here’s How to Create a 6-Month Emergency Fund
Seeing the current job market, everyone has that one fear: 'What if I lose my job tomorrow?' An emergency fund is the best way to tackle this. If you have a 6-month backup, a job loss won't break you. Here’s how to build one.
What is emergency fund?
Essential expenses
First, grab a diary and list all your monthly expenses you can't live without. This includes your house ration, electricity and water bills, kids' school fees, mobile/internet recharges, and your EMIs. For example, if your essential expenses are ₹30,000 a month, you need to build a fund of ₹1,80,000 for six months.
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Make budgets
Stop overspending
Your savings
Your emergency fund should be in a place where you can access it immediately when needed. For this, you can open a separate savings account or use liquid funds (a type of Mutual Fund) and FDs (Fixed Deposits). Just make sure this money also earns you a little bit of interest and is kept away from your regular spending account, so you don't spend it by mistake.
Disclaimer: The information in this article is for awareness and educational purposes only. This is not professional financial advice. The figures and methods mentioned are based on general situations and may vary for individuals. Please consult your financial advisor before making any major investment or savings decisions.
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