Indian Railways is now the world's second-largest cargo carrier, a global milestone announced by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. A new roadmap for 2026 includes 52 reforms in 52 weeks, targeting passenger services, freight, and cleanliness.

The Indian Railways has reached a global milestone in freight operations, securing its position as a premier international logistics hub. Union Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, announced today that the national carrier has achieved unprecedented scale in its logistics division. Highlighting this achievement, the Minister stated, "Indian Railways has become the second largest cargo carrier in the world."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Ambitious 52-Week Reform Plan for 2026

Building on this momentum, the Ministry has prepared a rigorous roadmap for the upcoming year aimed at systemic transformation. The government plans to roll out a series of weekly initiatives to modernise every facet of rail travel and transport. Vaishnaw explained the structured timeline, saying, "For 2026, Railways has resolved 52 reforms in 52 weeks."

Prioritising the Passenger Experience

The initial phase of this plan will prioritise the passenger experience, with a focus on the quality of facilities provided during the journey. The Minister identified the primary starting point for this year-long agenda, noting, "The first reform is better on-board services in Railways."

Boosting Freight with 'Gati Shakti'

In addition to passenger amenities, the government is placing heavy emphasis on the "Gati Shakti" initiative to streamline the movement of goods nationwide. This strategic focus is designed to bolster the nation's supply chain. Vaishnaw confirmed the freight sector's priority, adding, "The second concerns 'gati shakti cargo'."

Comprehensive Cleanliness Overhaul

A cornerstone of the 2026 agenda is a comprehensive overhaul of sanitation and hygiene standards. The Ministry has developed a new blueprint to ensure the rail network's cleanliness meets global benchmarks. Detailing the specifics of the first major initiative, the Minister remarked, "Reform number 1 is for 2026 and will ensure proper end-to-end cleaning of the Railways... The concept of a clean rail station has been made."

This cleanliness drive is not a short-term fix but a multi-year commitment to cover the entire Indian Railways fleet. The implementation will be phased to ensure thoroughness and consistency. Vaishnaw clarified the timeline, stating, "Over 3 years, this reform will be implemented across all trains."

Accountability and Technology Framework

To ensure the success of these reforms, the Ministry is introducing a rigorous accountability framework. These measures will include performance-based contracts and the integration of modern digital tools to monitor progress in real-time. Emphasising the move towards professional and tech-driven management, the Minister concluded, "There will be clearly defined service level agreements... There will be extensive use of technology."

(ANI)