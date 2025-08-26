How Much Minimum Balance Do You Need? Check SBI, HDFC, ICICI & More
Minimum Balance: Major banks in India have minimum balance requirements. Private sector banks, in particular, have varying rules based on branch location (metro, urban, semi-urban, rural) and account type.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
What's the minimum balance?
HDFC Bank
State Bank of India (SBI)
ICICI
ICICI Bank's minimum balance depends on the branch location: Rs 15,000 in metro/urban, Rs 7,500 in semi-urban, and Rs 2,500 in rural areas. Non-maintenance incurs a penalty of 6% of the shortfall or Rs 500 (whichever is lower).
Kotak Mahindra Bank
Kotak Mahindra Bank's minimum balance for savings accounts ranges from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000. A 6% penalty applies to any shortfall.
Indian Bank
Indian Bank's minimum balance depends on the account type. Metro/urban branches require Rs 2,500 for accounts with cheque facility and Rs 1,000 without. Semi-urban/rural areas need Rs 1,000 with cheque facility and Rs 500 without.
Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank
Bank of Baroda's minimum balance is location-based: Rs 2,000 (metro/urban), Rs 1,000 (semi-urban), and Rs 500 (rural). PNB requires Rs 10,000 (metro), Rs 5,000 (urban), Rs 2,000 (semi-urban), and Rs 1,000 (rural).
Axis Bank
Axis Bank requires a Rs 10,000 average monthly balance across all branch locations. Alternatively, a Rs 50,000+ FD waives this requirement.
Public Sector Banks
Public sector banks like SBI and Canara Bank have minimal or no minimum balance for regular savings accounts. Others like Bank of Baroda, PNB, Union Bank of India, and IDBI have requirements ranging from Rs 250 to Rs 2,000, depending on the account and branch. Private banks have higher penalties for non-compliance.