How Many Traffic Fines Will Get Your Driving License Cancelled in India?
Repeated traffic violations can lead to driving license cancellation. It's crucial to understand state-specific rules and the consequences of ignoring challans.
Driving License Cancellation
Ignoring traffic rules has serious consequences beyond fines. Repeated violations can lead to license cancellation, which many drivers are unaware of. Authorities are cracking down on frequent offenders. It's vital to know how many challans can lead to this and how to avoid it.
State-Specific Traffic Rules
Traffic rules and penalties vary across India. In some states, three challans can lead to license cancellation by the RTO. In others, the limit might be five. Automated cameras often issue challans unnoticed by drivers. Accumulating these without payment or correcting driving habits can lead to permanent license cancellation.
Consequences of Ignoring Challans
Unpaid traffic challans and continued violations can lead to license loss. Once cancelled, drivers must reapply, which is time-consuming, costly, and inconvenient. Responsible driving and timely challan payments are always recommended.
Online Driving License
If your license is cancelled or expired, reapply online via Parivahan ([https://parivahan.gov.in/](https://parivahan.gov.in/)). Select "Online Services," then "Driving License Services." Choose your state and click "Apply for DL Renewal." Fill the form, upload documents, pay the fee, and track your application. Ensure your Aadhaar-linked mobile number is active for OTP verification.
Offline Application Process
For offline applications, visit your nearest RTO and fill Form 2 (new DL) or Form LLD (duplicate). Submit required documents, including ID/address proof, passport-size photos, and FIR copy if applicable. Pay the fees and complete biometric verification and medical fitness (Form 1A for applicants over 40). This ensures compliance and safe driving.
