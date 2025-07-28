Bank Holidays in August 2025: Full List of Dates, States, and Reasons
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the complete list of bank holidays for August. This list, including national and state holidays and weekends, will help you plan important financial tasks.
List of Bank Closures
With August approaching, it's time to note upcoming bank closures that might affect your financial tasks. The RBI has released the official holiday list, including national events, state festivals, and weekly offs.
Indian Bank Holidays 2025
Planning a bank visit? Banks are closed on Sundays (August 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31) and the second and fourth Saturdays (August 9 and 23).
August Bank Holidays
1. August 8 (Friday) – Tendong Lho Rum Faat (Sikkim).
2. August 12 (Tuesday) – Raksha Bandhan (UP, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand).
3. August 15 (Friday) – Independence Day (National Holiday).
Monthly Holidays
4. August 16 (Saturday) – Parsi New Year (Gujarat, Maharashtra).
5. August 19 (Tuesday) – Muharram.
6. August 26 (Tuesday) – Janmashtami (Delhi, Bihar, UP, and some eastern states).
Bank Working Days
These holidays will affect in-person banking services. Digital transactions will continue uninterrupted. Complete important banking tasks before these dates to avoid delays.
