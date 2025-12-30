How Many SIMs Are Linked to Your Aadhaar? Check & Block in 2 Minutes
Aadhaar SIM Fraud Alert: Do you know how many SIM cards are active on your Aadhaar card? Often, multiple SIMs are active under one name, which can lead to scams and fraud. But don't worry. You can easily check this and block fake SIMs right from home
Image Credit : AI Generated
Where to check for fake SIMs?
Easily check and block fake SIMs registered in your name from home using the TAFCOP portal. See all issued SIMs, report fraudulent ones, and check their active status.
Image Credit : Getty
How to check SIMs linked to Aadhaar?
- Open the TAFCOP Portal.
- Enter your 10-digit mobile number.
- Fill the captcha and click 'Send OTP'.
- Enter the OTP to log in.
- You are now logged in.
Image Credit : Getty
How to see active SIM status and block fake SIMs?
- After login, see all SIMs in your name.
- If a SIM isn't yours, select 'This is not my number' or 'Not required'.
- Click the report button to start re-verification.
Image Credit : Gemini
Benefits of avoiding fake SIMs
- No unauthorized SIMs will run in your name.
- Your banking and mobile data stay secure.
- You'll be safe from fraud and identity theft.
- Unneeded SIMs can be blocked easily.
Image Credit : Gemini
What to do and not to do about fake SIMs?
- Check SIMs in your name monthly.
- Report any fake SIMs immediately.
- Keep your mobile number and Aadhaar secure.
- Never share bank OTPs or personal data with anyone.
