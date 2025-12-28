The final deadline to link your Aadhaar with your PAN is December 31, 2025. Failing to do so will render your PAN inoperative, preventing you from filing tax returns, opening bank accounts, and conducting high-value transactions.

If you still haven't linked your Aadhaar with your PAN, the window is closing fast. The final deadline is December 31, 2025, and missing it could make your PAN completely unusable. This rule applies to all PAN holders who were allotted their PAN on or before July 1, 2017.

What Happens If You Miss the Deadline?

An unlinked PAN will turn inoperative, which means you may suddenly find yourself unable to:

File your income tax returns

Receive refunds

Open bank or demat accounts

Complete KYC for financial services

Carry out high-value transactions

Why Linking Aadhaar With PAN Is Mandatory

The Income Tax Department has made Aadhaar–PAN linking compulsory to prevent misuse of PAN cards and to improve transparency in the tax system.

The official income tax portal clearly states that all existing PAN holders must complete this linking to keep their PAN active.

How to Link Your Aadhaar With PAN in a Few Easy Steps

Here's how you can finish the process online:

Log in to the Income Tax e-Filing Portal.

Go to your Profile and click on 'Link Aadhaar'.

Enter your PAN and Aadhaar numbers and choose 'Continue to pay through e-Pay Tax'.

Select the assessment year and choose 'Other Receipts' as the payment type.

The amount will be auto-filled. Click Continue.

A challan will be generated—complete the payment through your bank.

Return to the portal and complete the Aadhaar–PAN linking.

How to Check If Your PAN Is Already Linked

Not sure whether you've already done it? Check in seconds:

Visit the Income Tax e-Filing Portal.

Click on 'Link Aadhaar Status'.

Enter your PAN and Aadhaar details and submit.

Your current status will appear on the screen.

What If Your Details Don't Match?

If your Aadhaar and PAN details don't match, don't panic. You can fix it by: