Furthermore, unexpected expenses also hit your savings hard. Medical emergencies, car repairs, festivals, or sudden travel plans can pop up anytime. Because you didn't plan for these in advance, your savings take a hit. The only way to fix this is to make saving and investing a permanent habit. Setting aside a portion of your salary as soon as you receive it, controlling your expenses, and having a proper financial plan is the only path to a secure financial future.

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