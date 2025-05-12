High-return Mutual Funds: Up to 35% gains even in bear market
Many people in the country currently invest in mutual funds. However, the market is currently quite unfavorable (mutual fund investment).
| Published : May 12 2025, 09:26 AM
2 Min read
Mutual Funds
Several mutual funds are making investors smile even in a bloody market which are giving good returns.
India-Pakistan tensions
The market situation is quite bad in the wake of the India-Pakistan tensions. However, there is good news for investors even in this falling market (mutual fund highest return calculator). There are some mid-cap funds which has given good returns.
Over 35 percent return
Investors have got more than 35 percent return from these funds in the last 5 years.
Which are those funds?
Have you invested in it? Take a look (mid cap best mutual fund).
Motilal Oswal Mid Cap Fund
Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund is practically at the top of the list of mid-cap mutual funds that have given the highest returns in the last 5 years. This fund has given investors returns of up to 35.6 percent in 5 years.
Quantum Mid Cap Fund
Quantum Mid Cap Fund is second on this list. Which has given investors a total return of 35.58 percent in the last 5 years (highest return mid cap mutual fund in india).
Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund
This fund has given investors a return of 14.49 percent in the last 1 year. That is, on the basis of 5 years, returns of up to 32.13 percent are being received from this fund.
Nippon India Growth Fund
This fund has given investors a return of 10.05 percent in the last 1 year and 32.69 percent in 5 years (mutual funds with highest returns in india).
HDFC Mid Cap Opportunities Fund
HDFC Mid Cap Opportunities Fund has given investors excellent returns. This fund has given a return of 8.69 percent in the last 1 year and 32.24 percent in 5 years. Disclaimer: Investing in the market is a risky matter. So be sure to consult with experts before investing. For more news updates, keep an eye on our WhatsApp channel, click here.
