Happy news for govt staff! THIS state approves 12% Dearness Allowance hike

Not three or four percent. This government has announced a 12 percent DA increase at once, which has made government employees very happy.

 

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Feb 21, 2025, 2:01 PM IST

Dearness Allowance

The state government has resolved the long-standing demand for dearness allowance or DA at once. The state government's announcement has created an atmosphere of joy among government employees.

budget 2025
article_image2

DA Announcement

Not three or four percent. This government has announced a 12 percent DA increase at once, which has made government employees very happy.

article_image3

Announcement

After the state cabinet meeting, Joint Cabinet Secretary Rajeev Ranjan announced a 12 percent DA increase.

article_image4

State Government Announcement

Joint Cabinet Secretary Rajeev Ranjan said that the DA of the state government employees under the 5th Pay Commission has been increased by 12 percent.

article_image5

Fifth Pay Commission

Currently, salaries and DA are given to the state government employees in Jharkhand under the 5th Pay Commission.

article_image6

DA Effective

The state government has announced that the new DA will be effective from July 2024. One day the state government employees used to get dearness allowance at the rate of 443 percent. Now they will get it at the rate of 455 percent.

article_image7

Sixth Pay Commission in Effect

Meanwhile, the DA of the state government employees under the 6th Central Pay Commission has also been increased. An official said that they will get DA from the existing 239 percent to 246 percent.

article_image8

Hemant Soren's Statement

These employees will get 246 percent DA, which was earlier 239 percent. The proposal was approved in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

article_image9

Jharkhand on the Path of the Center

The Jharkhand government has followed the path shown by the central government. DA has been increased for the state government employees.

article_image10

DA Increase in Bengal

DA has also increased for the government employees of this state. A 4 percent DA increase has been announced in the budget.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

India must focus on exports in electronics, chemicals, and energy to meet 2047 goal: Report AJR

India must focus on exports in electronics, chemicals, and energy to meet 2047 goal: Report

Expanding your business? Here's how a loan can fuel growth AJR

Expanding your business? Here's how a loan can fuel growth

Indian stocks open flat, remained under pressure due to muted earnings outlook and persistent FPI outflow AJR

Indian stocks open flat amid muted earnings outlook, FPI outflows

India aviation industry faces losses in FY25, FY26 despite 14.5% passenger growth: ICRA AJR

India's aviation industry faces losses in FY25, FY26 despite 14.5% passenger growth: ICRA

India auto industry poised for moderate growth; premium and SUV segments to outperform: Report AJR

India's auto industry poised for moderate growth; premium and SUV segments to outperform: Report

Recent Stories

What are Ivy League Colleges? Are they the right career choice? iwh

What are Ivy League Colleges? Are they the right career choice?

CarGurus Stock Slides After Mixed Q4 Results, Weak Guidance: Retail Mood Worsens

CarGurus Stock Slides After Mixed Q4 Results, Weak Guidance: Retail Mood Worsens

Okta Stock Gets A Price Target Hike At Barclays Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Retail Feels Bullish

Okta Stock Gets A Price Target Hike At Barclays Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Retail Feels Bullish

Fidelity National Financial Stock Gains Aftermarket On Upbeat Q4 Profit, Retail Stays Bearish

Fidelity National Financial Stock Gains Aftermarket On Upbeat Q4 Profit, Retail Stays Bearish

Tesla Bear Warns of ‘Disastrous’ Q1 Deliveries: Stock Heads For 5th Weekly Loss Amid Cautious Retail Mood

Tesla Bear Warns of ‘Disastrous’ Q1 Deliveries: Stock Heads For 5th Weekly Loss Amid Cautious Retail Mood

Recent Videos

Karnataka Pulse | Say Goodbye to Long Movie Ads? Bengaluru Man Wins Case Against PVR INOX

Karnataka Pulse | Say Goodbye to Long Movie Ads? Bengaluru Man Wins Case Against PVR INOX

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Portfolios of Ministers after 1st Cabinet Meet | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Portfolios of Ministers after 1st Cabinet Meet | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
BJP’s Mohan Bisht on Likelihood of Becoming Dy Speaker of Delhi Assembly | Asianet Newsable

BJP’s Mohan Bisht on Likelihood of Becoming Dy Speaker of Delhi Assembly | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Drishyam 3 CONFIRMED! Mohanlal Returns with Surprising New Cast – The Past Never Stays Silent!

Drishyam 3 CONFIRMED! Mohanlal Returns with Surprising New Cast – The Past Never Stays Silent!

Video Icon
Trump Claims 'BRICS States Just Broke Up', Slams Biden Over Group's Currency 'Threat'

Trump Claims 'BRICS States Just Broke Up', Slams Biden Over Group's Currency 'Threat'

Video Icon