Happy news for govt staff! THIS state approves 12% Dearness Allowance hike

Not three or four percent. This government has announced a 12 percent DA increase at once, which has made government employees very happy.

Dearness Allowance

The state government has resolved the long-standing demand for dearness allowance or DA at once. The state government's announcement has created an atmosphere of joy among government employees.

DA Announcement

Announcement

After the state cabinet meeting, Joint Cabinet Secretary Rajeev Ranjan announced a 12 percent DA increase.

State Government Announcement

Joint Cabinet Secretary Rajeev Ranjan said that the DA of the state government employees under the 5th Pay Commission has been increased by 12 percent.

Fifth Pay Commission

Currently, salaries and DA are given to the state government employees in Jharkhand under the 5th Pay Commission.

DA Effective

The state government has announced that the new DA will be effective from July 2024. One day the state government employees used to get dearness allowance at the rate of 443 percent. Now they will get it at the rate of 455 percent.

Sixth Pay Commission in Effect

Meanwhile, the DA of the state government employees under the 6th Central Pay Commission has also been increased. An official said that they will get DA from the existing 239 percent to 246 percent.

Hemant Soren's Statement

These employees will get 246 percent DA, which was earlier 239 percent. The proposal was approved in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Jharkhand on the Path of the Center

The Jharkhand government has followed the path shown by the central government. DA has been increased for the state government employees.

DA Increase in Bengal

DA has also increased for the government employees of this state. A 4 percent DA increase has been announced in the budget.

