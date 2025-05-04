HAL to ICICI bank: Top 10 stocks to buy for long term
High Return Stock Picks: Despite market fluctuations, some stocks can be long-term winners. Brokerage firms Motilal Oswal and Citi have selected 10 stocks for long-term returns
| Published : May 04 2025, 03:19 PM
2 Min read
1. HAL Share Price Target
Brokerage Firm: Motilal Oswal Current Price: ₹4,495 Target Price: ₹5,100 52 Week High: ₹5,675 52 Week Low: ₹3,045.95 Plus Point: HAL, a trusted name in the defense sector, has strong long-term growth potential.
2. Tata Consumer Share Price Target
Brokerage Firm: Motilal Oswal Current Price: ₹1,153 Target Price: ₹1,360 52 Week High: ₹1247.75 52 Week Low: ₹884 Plus Point: The household name Tata brand still has tremendous growth potential.
3. ICICI Bank Share Price Target
Brokerage Firm: Motilal Oswal Current Price: ₹1,429 Target Price: ₹1,650 52 Week High: ₹1,446.25 52 Week Low: ₹1,051.50 Plus Point: ICICI Bank's strong balance sheet and digital focus make it a long-term winner.
4. Max Healthcare Share Price Target
Brokerage Firm: Motilal Oswal Current Price: ₹1,091.30 Target Price: ₹1,300 52 Week High: ₹1,227.50 52 Week Low: ₹743 Plus Point: With immense growth potential in the hospital sector, Max Healthcare is a smart choice.
5. SRF Share Price Target
Brokerage Firm: Motilal Oswal Current Price: ₹2,984.60 Target Price: ₹3,540 52 Week High: ₹3,084.85 52 Week Low: ₹2,088.55 Plus Point: SRF's hold in the chemical sector makes it a strong pick from a long-term perspective.
6. Exide Industries Share Price Target
Brokerage Firm: Citi Current Price: ₹354.60 Target Price: ₹460 Plus Point: Long-term outlook is positive.
7. Vedanta Share Price Target
Brokerage Firm: Citi Current Price: ₹415.05 Target Price: ₹500 Plus Point: 'Buy' rating maintained due to diversified business and strong profit.
8. Indus Towers Share Price Target
Brokerage Firm: Citi Current Price: ₹378.60 Target Price: ₹485 Received dues from Voda Idea, but delay in dividend impacts short-term.
9. Federal Bank Share Price Target
Brokerage Firm: Citi Current Price: ₹189.69 Target Price: ₹235 Challenges exist, but overall position is strong.
10. Sona BLW Share Price Target
Brokerage Firm: Citi Current Price: ₹495 Target Price: ₹590 Growth and profit indicators are strong. Disclaimer: Consult your market expert before making any investment.
