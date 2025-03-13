Business

Top 10 high performing penny stocks to buy before Holi 2025

1- Jainco Projects Share Price

Increase - 19.79%

Current Price - ₹6.96

2- Hitech Corporation Share Price

Increase - 16.65%

Current Price - ₹191.56

3- NACL Industries Share Price

Increase - 14.53%

Current Price - ₹91.10

4- Fairchem Organics Share Price

Increase - 14.40%

Current Price - ₹1024.00

5- Dhanlaxmi Fab Share Price

Increase - 13.90%

Current Price - ₹64.73

6- Rajkumar Forge Share Price

Increase - 13.30%

Current Price - ₹89.70

7- MTNL Share Price

Increase - 12.85%

Current Price - ₹48.80

8- Kreon Financial Share Price

Increase - 11.23%

Current Price - ₹24.05

9- Jupiter Infomed Share Price

Increase - 10.00%

Current Price - ₹40.81

10- Simplex Casting Share Price

Increase - 9.76%

Current Price - ₹228.25

Disclaimer

Investment in the stock market is subject to all kinds of risks. Be sure to consult a good expert before investing in any stock. 

UAE Gold Rate on March 13: 22k 8 gm gold rate RISES by AED 26; Check

BSNL to BEL: Top 8 stocks to watch on March 13

Gold price RISES before Holi: Check 24k gold rates before buying

Stock to watch on March 13: 8 shares poised for big gains