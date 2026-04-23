If you continue your investment even after 15 years, the power of compounding really kicks in. By extending it for 25 years, you can build a fund of over Rs. 32 lakh. A large part of this amount comes just from interest. This makes it a great plan for your retirement or your children's future. For anyone looking for safe, risk-free growth, PPF remains one of the best choices.

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