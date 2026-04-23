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PPF Investment: Just Rs 330 a Day Can Turn Into Rs 13 Lakh in 15 Years! Here's How It Works
Investing about Rs 330 daily in PPF can grow into nearly Rs 13 lakh in 15 years. With 7.1% interest, tax benefits and government backing, it offers a safe, long-term way to build wealth.
How to build a big fund with small savings?
What is PPF? Why is it a good option?
The Public Provident Fund is a secure savings scheme run by the government, so your money is completely safe. The interest you earn is also tax-free. What's more, you get tax deductions on the amount you invest. This makes it a fantastic option for both savings and tax planning.
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How does the PPF scheme work?
How much do you get if you save Rs. 4000 per month?
More profit if you continue for 25 years
If you continue your investment even after 15 years, the power of compounding really kicks in. By extending it for 25 years, you can build a fund of over Rs. 32 lakh. A large part of this amount comes just from interest. This makes it a great plan for your retirement or your children's future. For anyone looking for safe, risk-free growth, PPF remains one of the best choices.
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