Gold prices have seen a massive jump this year. On December 31, 2025, 24-carat gold was about ₹1.33 lakh per 10 grams. Now, it has crossed the ₹1.52 lakh mark. The price had even hit a record high of ₹1.76 lakh per 10 grams in late January 2026.

Disclaimer: The gold rates mentioned here are from IBJA and the exchange policy details are based on general market practices. Prices can vary by city and jeweller. Always consult your trusted jewellery expert and get the purity checked at a government-approved centre before buying or exchanging gold.