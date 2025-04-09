Govt employees rejoice! 5 allowance HIKES coming before Poila Baishakh

Read Full Gallery

The central government has increased the dearness allowance for central employees and dearness relief for pensioners by 2%. As a result, the dearness allowance has increased from 53% to 55% from January 2025. Government employees are about to hit the jackpot again in a few days.

Great news is waiting for the state government employees. Those who have been demanding an increase in dearness allowance for a long time, it is reported that the wishes of all of them are going to be fulfilled.

The central government has increased the dearness allowance for central employees and dearness relief for pensioners by 2%, after which the dearness allowance has increased from 53% to 55% from January 2025. Also Read | 8th Pay Commission update: No salary hike without proving efficiency, say sources

Crores of government employees are smiling. Anyway, not only is it limited to this DA this time, but the center is going to take another important decision this time.

This time the Narendra Modi government has increased 6 types of allowances at once. The Centre has already issued a notification in this regard. Now you must be thinking what allowances have increased? Then quickly read today's report to know in detail. Also Read | Assam govt hikes DA by 2%, state employees now get 55% Dearness Allowance

Central government employees receive several other allowances, including housing, transportation, education, health, and travel expenses. 6 allowances have been increased in this push. These 6 allowances are Children Education Allowance, Risk Allowance, Night Duty Allowance, Overtime Allowance, Special Allowance for Parliamentary Assistants and Special Allowance for Child Care for Women with Disabilities.

Crores of government employees are smiling because of this decision of the government. Anyway, not only is it limited to this DA this time, but the center is going to take another important decision this time.

The government has decided to increase the night duty allowance for central government employees. Its upper limit has been fixed at Rs 43,600 per month. Now let's come to the matter of Risk Accounts or Risk Allowance. It is known that the Modi government has also amended this allowance.

Children's Education Allowance (CEA) has many features. This allowance can be claimed for the two eldest children. It also provides free hostel subsidy of Rs 6,750 per month. At the same time, government employees' disabled children are given twice the general CEA rate per month.

Latest Videos