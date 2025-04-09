user
user icon

Govt employees rejoice! 5 allowance HIKES coming before Poila Baishakh

The central government has increased the dearness allowance for central employees and dearness relief for pensioners by 2%. As a result, the dearness allowance has increased from 53% to 55% from January 2025. Government employees are about to hit the jackpot again in a few days.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Apr 9, 2025, 1:14 PM IST

Great news is waiting for the state government employees. Those who have been demanding an increase in dearness allowance for a long time, it is reported that the wishes of all of them are going to be fulfilled.

article_image2

The central government has increased the dearness allowance for central employees and dearness relief for pensioners by 2%, after which the dearness allowance has increased from 53% to 55% from January 2025.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission update: No salary hike without proving efficiency, say sources


article_image3

Crores of government employees are smiling. Anyway, not only is it limited to this DA this time, but the center is going to take another important decision this time.

article_image4

This time the Narendra Modi government has increased 6 types of allowances at once. The Centre has already issued a notification in this regard. Now you must be thinking what allowances have increased? Then quickly read today's report to know in detail.

Also Read | Assam govt hikes DA by 2%, state employees now get 55% Dearness Allowance

article_image5

Central government employees receive several other allowances, including housing, transportation, education, health, and travel expenses. 6 allowances have been increased in this push. These 6 allowances are Children Education Allowance, Risk Allowance, Night Duty Allowance, Overtime Allowance, Special Allowance for Parliamentary Assistants and Special Allowance for Child Care for Women with Disabilities.

article_image6

Crores of government employees are smiling because of this decision of the government. Anyway, not only is it limited to this DA this time, but the center is going to take another important decision this time.

article_image7

The government has decided to increase the night duty allowance for central government employees. Its upper limit has been fixed at Rs 43,600 per month. Now let's come to the matter of Risk Accounts or Risk Allowance. It is known that the Modi government has also amended this allowance.

article_image8

Children's Education Allowance (CEA) has many features. This allowance can be claimed for the two eldest children. It also provides free hostel subsidy of Rs 6,750 per month. At the same time, government employees' disabled children are given twice the general CEA rate per month.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

India tops global digital payments: Amitabh Kant lauds 50% share gcw

India tops global digital payments: Amitabh Kant lauds 50% share

BYD mega EV factory in China goes viral; bigger than San Francisco, 10x Tesla's size (WATCH) AJR

BYD's mega EV factory in China goes viral; bigger than San Francisco, 10x Tesla's size (WATCH)

80 percent startups a racket Suhel Seth defends Piyush Goyal amid row snt

'80% startups a racket': Suhel Seth defends Piyush Goyal amid row

Swiggy rolls out 'MaxxSaver': More you buy, more you save here's how snt

Swiggy rolls out 'MaxxSaver': More you buy, more you save!

India's mobile phone exports surpass Rs 2 lakh crore: Ashwini Vaishnaw ddr

India's smartphone exports hit record Rs 2 lakh crore, iPhones lead surge

Recent Stories

BEWARE! WhatsApp image malware steals OTPs and drains bank accounts gcw

BEWARE! WhatsApp image malware steals OTPs and drains bank accounts

BREAKING: Supreme Court raps Centre over rising road accidents, summons transport secretary ddr

BREAKING: Supreme Court raps Centre over rising road accidents, summons transport secretary

Sachin Tendulkar enjoys his time at Kaziranga National Park; feeds elephants, enjoys jeep safari (WATCH) shk

Sachin Tendulkar enjoys his time at Kaziranga National Park; feeds elephants, enjoys jeep safari (WATCH)

Andhra Pradesh 900 KIA car engines worth Rs 50 crore missing from Pendukonda plant; FIR filed anr

Andhra Pradesh: 900 KIA car engines worth Rs 50 cr missing from Pendukonda plant; FIR filed

IPL 2025: Is the fading of MS Dhoni's finishing magic hurting CSK's batting line-up? HRD

IPL 2025: Is the fading of MS Dhoni's finishing magic hurting CSK's batting line-up?

Recent Videos

'Bharat Jo Rukega Nahi, Thamega Nahi': PM Modi’s ‘Big Resolve’ for Developed India

'Bharat Jo Rukega Nahi, Thamega Nahi': PM Modi’s ‘Big Resolve’ for Developed India

Video Icon
'Modi Has Only One Goal - How to Abolish Constitutional Rights of People': Gaurav Gogoi

'Modi Has Only One Goal - How to Abolish Constitutional Rights of People': Gaurav Gogoi

Video Icon
Why British PMs Never Apologized for Jallianwala Bagh Massacre? | Kesari Chapter 2

Why British PMs Never Apologized for Jallianwala Bagh Massacre? | Kesari Chapter 2

Video Icon
PM Modi Quips: People Focused on Tax Relief in Budget, Not 'Gyan Bharatam Mission'

PM Modi Quips: People Focused on Tax Relief in Budget, Not 'Gyan Bharatam Mission'

Video Icon
'China Wants to Make Deal': White House Secy Leavitt on Tariffs-Tussle Between Trump-Xi

'China Wants to Make Deal': White House Secy Leavitt on Tariffs-Tussle Between Trump-Xi

Video Icon