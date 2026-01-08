The biggest relief in this whole matter is for our ex-servicemen. The government had many questions about what would happen to those who join the civil service after their military service. After consulting with the Department of Expenditure, the government has clarified that this 'gratuity limit' rule will not apply to ex-servicemen.

This means that if someone has worked in the military and received gratuity, they will receive the full civil service gratuity after joining the civil service. Not a single rupee will be deducted from their civil service gratuity because of the gratuity received from the army.