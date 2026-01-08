Big Gratuity Relief! Govt’s New Rule Brings Extra Benefit for Employees
The central government has clarified the gratuity rules under the NPS. This order states that a second gratuity won't be available upon re-employment, but there are conditional benefits for employees coming from PSUs or state government jobs.
A guarantee of post-retirement security
For central govt staff, gratuity is key for retirement security. A new order for NPS employees clarifies when gratuity is limited and when you get the full amount.
What will be its impact on re-employment?
The government cited Rule 4A to prevent double benefits. It clarifies that retired staff who got gratuity won't get it again for a second term upon re-employment.
The news is somewhat relieving for employees
For those from a PSU or state government, the rules differ. If you joined the central govt with permission, the news is relieving, but there's a catch.
The government has imposed a limit on it
If from a PSU, you keep your gratuity and get another from the central govt. But the total can't exceed the amount for continuous service. Same rule for state govt joiners.
Good news for military personnel: No 'limit' will be imposed
The biggest relief is for ex-servicemen. The government clarified the 'gratuity limit' rule won't apply to them. They'll get full civil service gratuity with no deductions.
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.