Sending money from the US to India is about to get easier and cheaper. The US Senate has amended the proposed tax rates under a major bill. This provides great relief to Non-Resident Indians (NRIs).

The initially proposed 3.5% remittance tax has now been reduced to 1% in the latest draft. Initially, the bill proposed a 5% tax, but after several amendments, the final version has significantly reduced it, benefiting NRIs and foreign workers.