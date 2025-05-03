Microsoft has confirmed that Skype will no longer be available starting May 5, 2025, marking the end of an era in digital communication.

After nearly two decades of connecting people across the world, Skype — once the go-to platform for video calls and instant messaging — is officially being retired. Microsoft has confirmed that Skype will no longer be available starting May 5, 2025, marking the end of an era in digital communication. The move will affect both free and paid users, though Skype for Business will continue to function.

Why is Skype being discontinued?

Microsoft is phasing out Skype as part of its push to streamline services and shift users to its newer platform — Microsoft Teams Free. The company said the modern app not only replicates core Skype functionalities like video and voice calls, messaging, and file sharing, but also introduces new tools for improved collaboration.

What happens to your Skype account and data?

The good news, users won't have to start from scratch. Microsoft is ensuring a seamless transition to Teams Free. Here's how:

Login and continuity: You can use your existing Skype login credentials to access Teams Free.

Auto-transfer of data: Your chats and contact list will automatically appear in Teams Free when you log in.

No account creation required: There's no need to create a new Teams Free account.

Until when can Skype be used?

Skype services will remain active until May 5, 2025, giving users ample time to migrate. During this transition period, both Skype and Teams Free can be used side-by-side. Logging into Teams Free does not revoke access to Skype immediately.

Will you still be able to communicate with Skype users?

Yes — for now. Users on Teams Free can call and chat with Skype users until the cutoff date. This functionality is rolling out gradually and will initially be available to those using both Skype and Teams.

What won’t carry over to Teams Free?

While most data will be migrated, some chat types and content will not transfer, including:

Chats between Skype and Skype for Business

Private conversations and 1:1 chat with self

Bots and Copilot content

Conversations with Teams work or school accounts

Users will need to start new chats in Teams Free to continue these conversations.

What about Skype subscription services?

Skype’s calling plans and Skype Numbers will continue renewing until April 3, 2025. Post-May, paid users will still have access to the Skype Dial Pad via the web portal or from within Teams Free.

Data retention and deletion timeline

If users do not act, Skype data will be deleted in January 2026. However, if you log in to Teams Free before that, your Skype call and chat history will remain available.

Users also have the option to export their Skype data before the final shutdown.