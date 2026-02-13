Golden Choice: Why Gen Z & Millennials Are Betting On Gold
A nationwide survey finds 62% of Indian Gen Z and millennials choose gold as their top investment, favouring small, personal purchases for safety and wealth preservation over mutual funds, stocks or crypto.
Young Investors Flattering Gold Bars
Young Indian investors are increasingly turning to gold when building their financial portfolios, according to a recent survey. Many prefer small purchases that provide safety and flexibility in uncertain markets.
Hand Holding Small Gold Coins
The survey shows that most recent purchases are under 5 grams, reflecting a shift toward lighter, periodic gold buying. This trend highlights a growing preference for manageable investment sizes among Gen Z and millennials.
Gold Bars and Coins
Gold remains the most trusted investment among young Indians, far ahead of mutual funds, fixed deposits, and stocks. Its perceived safety and tangible value drive its popularity despite other modern financial products.
Young Person Opting For Gold
Many young buyers now make independent decisions about buying gold, rather than following family tradition. This reflects a broader financial confidence and self-directed approach to investing.
Display of Physical Gold at a Jewellery Store
Despite the rise of digital assets and equities, gold continues to be viewed as a safe haven in economic uncertainty. Gen Z and millennial investors still see it as a reliable asset for long-term wealth preservation.
