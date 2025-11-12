Gold Without GST? Indians Are Choosing This Smarter Option
This article explains the investment differences between physical gold and digital gold (Gold BeES). It also explains how digital gold helps you invest at a low cost, securely, and easily.
13
Image Credit : Pixabay
Buying gold is no longer a hassle!
Gold is a key investment for Indians, but inflation, security risks, and high making charges are now major concerns. People are seeking easier, loss-free ways to invest.
23
Image Credit : Pixabay
You can even buy in milligrams without GST!
Physical gold has high making charges. Digital gold (Gold BeES) is a better option: buy online via NSE/BSE with a Demat account in small amounts, with no GST on purchase.
33
Image Credit : Flipkart
Money comes to hand easily
Digital gold is secure as it's online, with no risk of theft. You can sell units easily for quick cash. It's a smart, modern investment, making gold accessible to all.
