Image Credit : Asianet News

Meanwhile, the price of silver has slightly increased. Currently, silver is being sold at ₹173 per gram, which is ₹3 more than yesterday's price. One kilogram of silver is priced at ₹1,73,000.

Due to the drop in gold prices, people are flocking to jewelry stores for their wedding needs and for investment purposes. There is renewed interest, especially in pre-bookings for weddings and gold pre-booking schemes.

The Gold Jewelers Association states: “As long as the stock market performs well, gold prices may fall a little more. Gold prices will only rise again when there are changes in the international situation. Until then, it's a good time for those planning to buy jewelry.”

In short, this week's gold price drop is a great relief for homemakers and wedding households. At the same time, investors keeping an eye on the stock market indicates a possibility of a further steady decline in gold prices.

Gold Price (Chennai, Today)

1 gram: ₹11,600

1 sovereign: ₹92,800

Silver Price (Chennai, Today)

1 gram: ₹173

1 kilogram: ₹1,73,000

International political situations and the strength of the dollar determine gold prices. Experts say that with the stock market currently on the rise, gold will remain stable at a lower price for some time. This news has become a great opportunity for the public who were planning to buy gold.