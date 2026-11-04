3 5 Image Credit : Google

Visit in the morning to avoid crowds

You must pay attention to the time you visit DMart. You will find the morning time to be the best choice. You will see relatively less crowd during these early hours. You can select your items without any rush. You will face a huge crowd in the afternoon and evening. Office goers and people who cannot shop during the day usually visit in the evening, so you will have to wait a long time to buy items and pay the bill.