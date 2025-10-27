Gold Price FALLS Again On 27th October: Check 22k, 24k Rates In Your City
Gold prices dropped quite a bit on Monday. How much is the yellow metal selling for on October 27th? Find out the prices for 22-24 carat gold in major cities across the country, including Kolkata
Today's Gold Price
Gold prices fell Monday. In Kolkata, 18-carat gold is ₹9336/gram (down ₹86). 10g is ₹93360 (down ₹860) and 100g is ₹933600 (down ₹8600).
Today's Gold Price in Kolkata
22-carat gold is ₹11410/gram (down ₹105). 24-carat is ₹12448/gram (down ₹114). Prices for 10g and 100g also dropped for both carats.
Today's Gold Price
Mumbai: 10g gold prices dropped. 22-carat is ₹114100, 24-carat is ₹124480. Delhi: 10g gold prices also fell. 22-carat is ₹114250, 24-carat is ₹124630.
Today's Gold Price
Hyderabad: 10g gold prices fell. 22-carat is ₹114100, 24-carat is ₹124480. Jaipur: 10g gold prices also dropped. 22-carat is ₹114250, 24-carat is ₹124630.
Today's Gold Price
Chennai: 10g gold prices dropped. 22-carat is ₹114100, 24-carat is ₹124480. Patna: 10g gold prices also fell. 22-carat is ₹114150, 24-carat is ₹124530.
