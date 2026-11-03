India and Germany are expanding their 20-year energy partnership to include grid expansion, battery storage, and green hydrogen, marking a significant milestone in bilateral cooperation for a sustainable energy transition.

Deepening Indo-German Energy Cooperation

India and Germany are looking to deepen cooperation in key emerging energy sectors, including grid expansion, battery storage, critical minerals and green hydrogen, said Alexandre Callegaro, Minister Counsellor at the German Embassy. Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of 20 years of the India-German Energy Forum, he said the platform, established by the two governments to facilitate bilateral dialogue, has evolved into a collaborative forum bringing together companies, innovators, financiers and researchers. He highlighted that the continued participation of these stakeholders has been instrumental in sustaining the forum, with the German Embassy playing a supporting role.

He further highlighted the significance of energy cooperation in strengthening India-Germany bilateral ties, stating, “Energy cooperation is one of the main pillars of Indo-German bilateral cooperation, and it is so important because it touches on so many other fields,” and describing it as “an engine that drives our joint cooperation.”

Two Decades of Political Commitment

Commenting on the partnership, Callegaro attributed the Indo-German Energy Forum's 20-year success to strong political commitment from both countries to deepen cooperation in the energy sector. “The Indo-German Energy Forum, has been running for 20 years and has been so successful because it's based on a strong political commitment from both sides to work together on the energy sector, and because this is a topic that was very important back then and is still very important now,” he added.

He said the forum has remained relevant by adapting to changing priorities, including India's evolving energy needs, and has emerged as an important platform for bilateral energy cooperation. “Looking ahead, there are so many innovative areas that we are looking into,” he said, adding, “What we are currently working on is grid expansion, battery storage, but also critical minerals...green hydrogen...looking forward, we have lots of areas where we want to work together,” he added.

Long-standing Support for Energy Transition

In a separate development, Gottfried von Gemmingen, Head of Division for Economic Cooperation and Development at the German Embassy, highlighted Germany's longstanding support for India's energy transition at the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit (BRESE) 2026. Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the summit on Monday, von Gemmingen said renewable energy has remained a key focus of the Indo-German Energy Forum, which marks its 20th anniversary this year.

"We are a long-standing partner in the field of renewable energies. We are celebrating even this year the Indo-German Energy Forum where renewable energy has always been a very strong part of. And we accompany India in this whole energy transition from the very outset. Development cooperation with India is almost 60 years," he said.

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