Gold prices today in YOUR city: Check 22k, 24k gold rates for May 6
Gold And Silver Price: Checking gold and silver rates before purchase is crucial. This article provides today's prices for 22 and 24 carat gold and silver, including rates in major cities
| Published : May 06 2025, 10:29 AM
1 Min read
Check gold/silver prices before buying to budget effectively. This helps determine the quantity affordable within your budget, simplifying the purchase.
Gold, a traditional safety net, helps avoid borrowing during financial hardship. Regular gold purchases are recommended when finances allow. Let's check today's gold and silver rates.
Today's 22 Carat Gold Rate in India: 1 gram: ₹8,776; 8 grams: ₹70,208; 10 grams: ₹87,760; 100 grams: ₹8,77,600
Today's 24 Carat Gold Rate in India: 1 gram: ₹9,574; 8 grams: ₹76,592; 10 grams: ₹95,740; 100 grams: ₹9,57,400
Gold Price in Major Indian Cities (22 carat, 10g): Chennai: ₹87,760; Mumbai: ₹87,760; Delhi: ₹87,910; Kolkata: ₹87,760; Bangalore: ₹87,760; Hyderabad: ₹87,760; Vadodara: ₹87,810; Ahmedabad: ₹87,810
Today's Silver Price in India: Silver prices, influenced by international fluctuations and rupee-dollar exchange rates, saw a decline. 10g: ₹969; 100g: ₹9,690; 1000g: ₹96,900
