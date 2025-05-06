Gold price INCREASED by Rs. 19,000 in the last 4 months; Read on
Gold prices continue their relentless climb. According to IBJA, on May 5th, 24-carat gold surged by approximately ₹1300, reaching ₹95,282 per 10 grams, up from ₹93,954
| Published : May 06 2025, 09:31 AM
Image Credit : Gemini
Gold crosses ₹95,000 on May 5th
Driven by geopolitical tensions, gold prices show no signs of slowing down. On May 5th, gold rose by ₹1328, crossing ₹95,000.
Image Credit : Gemini
Gold's All-Time High
Gold's all-time high stands at ₹99,100. Further price increases are anticipated in 2025.
Image Credit : Gemini
Gold surpasses ₹1 Lakh in Bullion Market
In Delhi's bullion market, 24-carat pure gold prices exceeded ₹1 lakh per 10 grams, inclusive of GST and making charges.
Image Credit : Gemini
Gold price up by ₹19,000 in 4 months
From ₹76,162 on January 1, 2025, 24-carat gold has risen to ₹95,282, a ₹19,120 increase.
Image Credit : Gemini
Gold's upward trend to continue
Experts predict continued growth in gold prices due to geopolitical tensions, the US-China trade war, and recession fears.
Image Credit : Gemini
Gold may reach ₹1.30 Lakh
Goldman Sachs forecasts gold prices reaching ₹1.30 lakh per 10 grams in the coming months.
Image Credit : Gemini
Gold may hit $4500 per ounce
Goldman Sachs projects international gold prices reaching $4500 per ounce, translating to ₹1.30 lakh per 10 grams in India.
