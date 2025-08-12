Image Credit : Asianet News

Gold prices on the Multi Commodity Exchange plummeted by over Rs 1400 after US President Donald Trump's announcement to keep gold tax-free. Although gold is still above Rs 1 lakh, this is the first time it has traded so low recently. Find out today's gold rates in major Indian cities, including Kolkata. Today's Gold Prices in Kolkata: 24 Carat - 1 gram gold price is Rs 10140, down Rs 88 from yesterday. 10 grams gold price is Rs 101400, down Rs 880 from yesterday. 100 grams gold price is Rs 1014000, down Rs 8800 from yesterday.