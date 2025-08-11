Gold price FALLS on August 11: Check 22k, 24k rates in your city
Gold prices saw a slight decline at the start of the week. Find out the current prices of 18, 22, and 24 carat gold in various cities across India, including Kolkata
2 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
15
Gold prices decreased at the start of the week. Buying gold is becoming a strain on the middle class. On Monday, prices saw a slight drop. What are today's gold rates? Find out the prices in major cities across India, including Kolkata...
25
22 Carat - 1 gram gold price is ₹9375, down ₹70 from yesterday. 10 grams gold price is ₹93750, down ₹700 from yesterday. 100 grams gold price is ₹937500, down ₹7000 from yesterday. 24 Carat - 1 gram gold price is ₹10228, down ₹76 from yesterday. 10 grams gold price is ₹102280, down ₹760 from yesterday. 100 grams gold price is ₹1022800, down ₹7600 from yesterday.
35
Today's gold prices in Hyderabad: 22 Carat - ₹93750 per 10 grams, down ₹700 from yesterday. 24 Carat - ₹102280 per 10 grams, down ₹760 from yesterday. Today's gold prices in Mumbai: 22 Carat - ₹93750 per 10 grams, down ₹700 from yesterday. 24 Carat - ₹102280 per 10 grams, down ₹760 from yesterday.
45
Today's gold prices in Delhi: 22 Carat - ₹93900 per 10 grams, down ₹700 from yesterday. 24 Carat - ₹102430 per 10 grams, down ₹760 from yesterday. Today's gold prices in Jaipur: 22 Carat - ₹93900 per 10 grams, down ₹700 from yesterday. 24 Carat - ₹102430 per 10 grams, down ₹760 from yesterday.
55
Today's gold prices in Chennai: 22 Carat - ₹93750 per 10 grams, down ₹700 from yesterday. 24 Carat - ₹102280 per 10 grams, down ₹760 from yesterday. Today's gold prices in Patna: 22 Carat - ₹94500 per 10 grams, down ₹250 from yesterday. 24 Carat - ₹103090 per 10 grams, down ₹270 from yesterday.
Related Stories