Gold Price FALLS Again Amid Wedding Season On November 14: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold Price FALLS: Rate change every day, and today they've dropped from yesterday, which is great news for the average person. This report lists the current 22 and 24-carat gold prices in cities like Kolkata, Chennai, and Mumbai
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Gold Price
Gold prices change daily. After months of high rates, prices have finally dropped, bringing relief during wedding season. See a quick overview of gold rates in various cities.
Image Credit : Asianet News
Gold Price in Kolkata
Kolkata gold price today: 22K at ₹11,720/g, 24K at ₹12,785/g. Yesterday's prices were: 22K at ₹11,790/g and 24K at ₹12,862/g.
Image Credit : AI GENERATED IMAGE WITH GEMINI
Chennai Gold Rate
Chennai gold price today: 22K is ₹11,840/gram, 24K is ₹12,916/gram. Mumbai: 22K is ₹11,720/gram, 24K is ₹12,785/gram.
Image Credit : Gemini AI
Delhi Gold Rate
Delhi gold price today: 22K is ₹11,720/gram, 24K is ₹12,800/gram. Bengaluru: 22K is ₹11,720/gram, 24K is ₹12,785/gram.
Image Credit : unsplash
Ahmedabad Rate
Ahmedabad: 22K gold is ₹11,725/g, 24K is ₹12,790/g. Kerala: 22K gold is ₹11,720/g, 24K is ₹12,785/g.
