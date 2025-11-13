Gold Price RISES Today On November 11: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold prices saw a sharp increase on Thursday. Putting a strain on the middle class's pockets on November 13, what is the selling price of the yellow metal? Find out the rates for 22-24 carat gold in major cities across the country, including Kolkata
Today's Gold Price
Gold prices jumped on Thursday, Nov 13. Today's gold price in Kolkata: 18 carat - ₹9,585/gram, up by ₹172. ₹95,850/10 grams, up by ₹1,720. Check rates in major cities.
Today's Gold Price in Kolkata
22 carat - ₹11,715/gram, up by ₹210. ₹117,150/10 grams, up by ₹2,100. 24 carat - ₹12,780/gram, up by ₹229. ₹127,800/10 grams, up by ₹2,290. All prices increased.
Today's Gold Price
Today's gold price in Hyderabad: 22 carat at ₹117,150/10g, 24 carat at ₹127,800/10g. In Patna: 22 carat at ₹117,200/10g, 24 carat at ₹127,850/10g. Prices have increased.
Today's Gold Price
Today's gold price in Mumbai: 22 carat at ₹117,150/10g, 24 carat at ₹127,800/10g. In Delhi: 22 carat at ₹117,300/10g, 24 carat at ₹127,950/10g. All rates are up.
Today's Gold Price
Gold prices in Jaipur today: 22 carat at ₹117,300/10g, 24 carat at ₹127,950/10g. In Chennai: 22 carat at ₹118,000/10g, 24 carat at ₹128,730/10g. All prices are up.