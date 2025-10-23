Gold Price DROPS On Bhai Fonta, October 23: Check 22k, 24k Rates In Your City
Gold prices have dropped again on Bhai Phonta. On October 23, gold prices fell further. How much is the yellow metal selling for today? Find out the prices of 22-24 carat gold in major cities across the country, including Kolkata
Today's Gold Price
Gold prices dropped again on Bhai Phonta, falling further on Oct 23. Today's gold price in Kolkata: 18 Carat - 1g is ₹9381 (down ₹61), 10g is ₹93810 (down ₹610).
Today's Gold Price in Kolkata
22K: 1g at ₹11465 (down ₹75), 10g at ₹114650 (down ₹750). 24K: 1g at ₹12508 (down ₹81), 10g at ₹125080 (down ₹810). 100g prices also fell.
Today's Gold Price
Today's gold price in Hyderabad & Patna. Hyderabad: 10g 22K is ₹114650, 24K is ₹125080. Patna: 10g 22K is ₹114700, 24K is ₹125130. All prices have dropped.
Today's Gold Price
Today's gold price in Mumbai & Delhi. Mumbai: 10g 22K is ₹114650, 24K is ₹125080. Delhi: 10g 22K is ₹114800, 24K is ₹126030. Prices have dropped from yesterday.
Today's Gold Price
Today's gold price in Jaipur & Chennai. Jaipur: 10g 22K is ₹114800, 24K is ₹126030. Chennai: 10g 22K is ₹114650, 24K is ₹125080. All prices have dropped.