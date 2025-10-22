Gold and silver prices have seen a short-term correction after sharp gains. Experts say the pullback is temporary, with strong global demand, geopolitical factors, and central bank buying likely to support bullish trends in the long term.

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): Gold and silver prices, which have seen a sharp rise over the past year, are currently witnessing some correction, but experts believe the pullback is temporary and the overall outlook remains positive.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Expected Gold Correction After Strong Rally

Rajesh Rokde, Chairman of the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council, told ANI that the recent correction in gold prices was expected after a one-sided rally.

"Gold has seen a one-sided rise. If I look at the last four months, it has gone from around USD 3,300 per ounce to USD 4,400 per ounce, which is nearly an increase of USD 1,100 per ounce. Over the past year, in the Indian market, prices have risen for 24 karat gold from Rs 75,000 per 10 grams to Rs 1.3 lakh per 10 grams. So, this correction was expected," he said.

Bullish Outlook for Gold

He added that the correction is not likely to last long, as gold remains bullish due to strong global demand.

"Gold is currently around USD 4,100. It might correct another USD 50-100, but there's little chance of a deeper fall because central banks across the world are in buying mode," Rokde said.

Global Factors Supporting Gold Prices

He also pointed out that geopolitical tensions, U.S. tariffs, and the ongoing trend of de-dollarization are also supporting gold's strength.

"Many countries are moving toward de-dollarization, trying to reduce the dominance of the dollar, and for that, gold is seen as the safest alternative. China, being one of the largest exporters, receives payments in dollars and then converts them into gold," he explained.

Short-Term Profit Booking Around Diwali

Rokde further said that after Diwali, traders usually book profits and square off positions before taking a week-long holiday, which may lead to short-term profit booking. However, once trading resumes, gold is likely to turn bullish again.

"Gold has already risen so much that this correction doesn't seem very significant, even now, prices are around Rs 1.25-1.26 lakh per 10 grams. I still see strong potential for gold prices to rise further," he said.

Silver Prices Have Surged Significantly

On the other hand, Ajay Kedia, Founder and Director of Kedia Commodities, told ANI that the physical silver has nearly doubled in the past year.

"From January until now, prices have gained around 85 per cent. So, a small pullback in prices is still possible. When a commodity rises by 100 per cent, a 10-20 per cent correction doesn't really matter," Kedia told ANI.

Current Market Pressure on Silver

He noted that silver has fallen around 12-12.5 per cent in the domestic market since Friday, with a sharper decline internationally.

"There could be a bit more pressure ahead, so investors should wait for now. The prices are already at extreme levels, so a free fall is unlikely. Generally, after such a big rally, prices move into a consolidation phase," he said.

Kedia added that silver should find support around Rs 1.40 lakh per kg in the domestic market, but there is no clear investment opportunity at the moment.

Gold Volatility and Investment Perspective

On gold, he said prices have dropped from around USD 4,300 per ounce to USD 4,100 per ounce in the last three sessions. In India, gold touched Rs 1.31 lakh per 10 grams for 24 karat but couldn't sustain that level.

"There will likely be continued pressure on gold, and its movement will depend on the outcome of meetings between Donald Trump and China, as well as between Russia and the US. From an investment point of view, there is currently extreme volatility. Gold could move down to around Rs 1.25 lakh, so the current levels are not suitable for buying," Kedia added.

Overall Market Outlook Remains Positive

Both experts agreed that while gold and silver may see short-term corrections, the broader trend remains positive, supported by strong fundamentals and global macroeconomic factors. (ANI)



Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.