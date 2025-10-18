Gold Price DROPS on Dhanteras: Check 22k, 24k Rates In Your City
Gold Price: On Dhanteras, October 18, gold prices saw slight decrease. Bringing some relief to the middle class, gold prices dropped today. How much is gold selling for today? Find out the prices of 22-24 carat gold in major cities across the country
Gold Price
Gold prices fell on Dhanteras, Oct 18, offering relief. Check 22-24 carat rates in major cities. In Kolkata, 18-carat gold is ₹9,814/gram, down by ₹144 from yesterday.
Kolkata Gold Price
22 Carat: 1 gram is ₹11,995 (down ₹175). 10 grams are ₹119,950. 24 Carat: 1 gram is ₹13,086 (down ₹191). 10 grams are ₹130,860. Prices dropped from yesterday.
Hyderabad
Hyderabad: 10g 22K gold is ₹119,950 (down ₹1,750), 24K is ₹130,860. Chennai: 10g 22K gold is ₹120,000 (down ₹1,750), 24K is ₹130,910. Prices are lower today.
Mumbai
Mumbai: 10g 22K gold is ₹119,950 (down ₹1,750), 24K is ₹130,860. Jaipur: 10g 22K gold is ₹120,100 (down ₹1,750), 24K is ₹131,010. Prices have dropped.
Delhi
Delhi: 10g 22K gold is ₹120,100 (down ₹1,750), 24K is ₹131,010. Patna: 10g 22K gold is ₹118,000 (down ₹3,000), 24K is ₹128,730. Prices are down across cities.